OHL Roundup: Othmann has four points as Firebirds beat Otters
FLINT, Mich. — Brennan Othmann had two goals and two assists, Luca D'Amato and Amadeus Lombardi each had two goals and an assist, and the Flint Firebirds won a high-scoring 9-6 decision over the Erie Otters in Ontario Hockey League action Wednesday.
Riley Piercey, Tag Bertuzzi and Gavin Hayes also scored for the Firebirds (12-8-1).
Daniel D'Amato led Erie (6-15-2) with three goals and an assist. Brendan Hoffman had two goals and an assist, and Brett Bressette added a goal and an assist.
Ian Michelone made 20 saves for Flint, while Nolan Lalonde stopped 35 shots for Erie.
STING 5 STORM 3
GUELPH, Ont. — Theo Hill scored twice and Anson Thornton made 36 saves as Sarnia downed the Storm.
Nolan Burke, Nolan Dann and Ty Voit also scored for Sarnia (10-10-3).
Ben McFarlane, Matthew Papais and Daniil Chayka had the goals for Guelph (14-8-2).
BULLDOGS 4 GENERALS 0
HAMILTON — Marco Costantini made 16 saves as the Bulldogs blanked Oshawa.
Logan Morrison Navrin Mutter, Jan Myask and Ryan Humphrey scored for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (14-6-4).
Patrick Leaver made 27 saves for the Generals (9-10-3).
67's 4 PETES 3
OTTAWA — Thomas Johnston had a hat trick to lead the 67's over Peterborough.
Brady Stonehouse also scored for the 67's (12-12-2).
J.R. Avon scored twice for the Petes (8-12-1), while Samuel Mayer also scored.
SPITFIRES 4 ATTACK 1
WINDSOR, Ont. — Christopher O'Flaherty scored the winning goal as the Spitfires downed Owen Sound.
Daniel D'Amico, Pasquale Zito and Kyle McDonald also scored for Windsor (10-8-4).
Cedrick Guindon scored for the Attack (10-10-3).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.