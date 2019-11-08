OTTAWA — Brett Neumann scored his second goal of the night at 19:14 of the third period as the Oshawa Generals edged the Ottawa 67's, 3-2 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Serron Noel also scored for the Generals (13-3-1), who stayed ahead of Ottawa for top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Alec Belanger and Austen Keating replied for the 67's (12-5-0), who had their six-game win streak halted.

Zachary Paputsakis made 33 saves for Oshawa as Cedrick Andree turned aside 28 shots for Ottawa.

The Generals went 1 for 3 on the power play while the 67's scored once on three chances with the man advantage.

---

FIREBIRDS 5 STEELHEADS 3

FLINT, Mich. — Riley McCourt had a pair of goals as the Firebirds erased a three-goal deficit to beat Mississauga.

Evgeniy Oksentyuk, Connor Roberts and Ethan Keppen also scored for Flint (11-5-0). Luke Cavallin made 25 saves for the win.

Thomas Harley, Nick Isaacson and Nicholas Canade built up a 3-0 lead for the Steelheads (5-11-0). Kai Edmonds stopped 41-of-45 shots in defeat.

---

PETES 4 FRONTENACS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Brady Hinz had two goals and an assist and Declan Chisolm tacked on three helpers as Peterborough handed the Frontenacs their 10th loss in a row.

Keegan McMullen and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev also scored while Tye Austin turned away 25 shots for the Petes (13-5-0).

Maddox Callens replied for Kingston (1-13-3). Ryan Dugas turned away 31 shots in a losing cause.

---

STING 7 GREYHOUNDS 4

SARNIA, Ont. — Sean Josling had two goals and an assist as the Sting downed Sault Ste. Marie for their third win in a row.

Eric Hjorth, Jamieson Rees, Theo Hill, Marko Jakovljevic and Ryan McGregor also found the back of the net for Sarnia (8-8-0), which got 33 saves from Jordan Kooy.

Holden Wale, Cole MacKay, Zack Trott and Billy Constantinou scored for the Greyhounds (6-11-1), losers of six straight. Ethan Taylor gave up five goals on 15 shots for the loss.

---

WOLVES 6 ICEDOGS 0

SUDBURY, Ont. — Christian Purboo made 28 saves and Quinton Byfield had a goal and two assists as the Wolves blanked Niagara for their third straight win.

Kalle Loponen, Owen Robinson, Nolan Hutcheson, Shane Bulitka and David Levin also scored for Sudbury (12-7-0).

Christian Sbaraglia turned aside 35 shots for the IceDogs (5-11-3), who are on a six-game skid.

---

STORM 6 RANGERS 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Cam Hillis had two goals and two assists and Daniil Chayka also struck twice as Guelph doubled up the Rangers for its fifth win in a row.

Cedric Ralph and Josh Wainman also scored for the Storm (8-4-3), who got 34 saves from Nico Daws.

Jonathan Yantsis scored twice and Reid Valade had the other goal for Kitchener (6-5-4). Lucas Pfeil made 36 stops in defeat.

---

KNIGHTS 4 BATTALION 3

LONDON, Ont. — Connor McMichael had a goal and three helpers to take over the league scoring lead and Ryan Merkley scored twice as the Knights beat North Bay to improve to 6-0-1 in their lasts even contests.

Liam Foudy added a goal and two assists for London (9-4-2). Dylan Myskiw only had to make 14 saves for the victory.

Mitchell Russell, Brad Chenier and Matthew Struthers scored for the Battalion (3-14-0), losers of eight in a row. Joe Vrbetic stopped 46 shots in defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.