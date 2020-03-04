OHL Roundup: Yetman scores twice, Otters beat Storm to halt slide

ERIE, Pa. — Chad Yetman scored twice as the Erie Otters edged the Guelph Storm 4-3 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Brendan Sellan potted the eventual winner at 3:41 of the third period to help Erie halt a four-game losing streak.

Daniel D'Amato also scored for the Otters (25-25-11), who got 30 saves from Daniel Murphy.

Pavel Gogolev struck twice and Daniil Chayka had the other for the Storm (31-21-8).

Nico Daws turned away 37 shots for Guelph.

---

ATTACK 5 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Kaleb Pearson had a pair of goals and Mack Guzda kicked out 34 shots as Owen Sound (29-22-8) beat the Firebirds (39-20-2).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2020.