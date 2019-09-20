1h ago
OHL Roundup: Colts beat Battalion in Rychel's Barrie coaching debut
Jet Greaves made 29 saves to help Warren Rychel get his first win as head coach with Barrie, and the Colts went on to beat the North Bay Battalion 3-0 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.
The Canadian Press
NORTH BAY, Ont. — Jet Greaves made 29 saves to help Warren Rychel get his first win as head coach with Barrie, and the Colts went on to beat the North Bay Battalion 3-0 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Matej Pekar had a pair of goals for the Colts (1-0-0) while Jason Willms tacked on two assists.
Aidan Brown also scored for Barrie.
Rychel, who was co-owner and general manager of the Windsor Spitfires from 2006-2019, was hired on Sept. 9 by the Colts after Dale Hawerchuk stepped down due to health concerns.
Joe Vrbetic stopped 30-of-33 shots for the Battalion (0-1-0).
---
OTTERS 5 WOLVES 2
ERIE, Pa. — Kurtis Henry scored the first of four unanswered third-period goals as the Otters (1-0-0) toppled Sudbury (0-2-0).
---
GENERALS 4 FRONTENACS 1
KINGSTON, Ont. — Andrew MacLean made 25 saves and Daniel Walker had a goal and an assist as Oshawa (1-0-0) got past the Frontenacs (0-1-0).
---
ICEDOGS 3 STEELHEADS 1
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Kyen Sopa struck twice and Tucker Tynan stopped 38 shots as Niagara (2-0-0) downed the Steelheads (0-1-0).
---
BULLDOGS 4 STING 3
SARNIA, Ont. —Arthur Kaliyev had a goal and two helpers as Hamilton (1-0-0) beat the Sting (0-1-0). Sarnia's Jamieson Rees was handed a match penalty for checking to the head in the second period.
---
GREYHOUNDS 6 FIREBIRDS 3
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Cullen McLean had a pair of goals as the Greyhounds (1-0-0) doubled up Flint (0-1-0).
---
67's 3 STORM 2 (SO)
GUELPH, Ont. — Auston Keating set up both goals in regulation, then scored in the shootout as Ottawa (1-0-0) beat the Storm (0-0-1).
---
RANGERS 5 SPIRIT 4 (OT)
KITCHENER, Ont. — Ryan Stepien scored the winner as the Rangers (1-0-0) erased a 4-2 third-period deficit to come from behind and edge Saginaw (0-0-1).
---
PETES 6 KNIGHTS 4
LONDON, Ont. — Nick Robertson's second goal of the night stood up as the winner as Peterborough (1-0-0) skated past the Knights (0-1-0).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2019.