OHL Roundup: Coskey's six points leads Spirit in rout of Firebirds

FLINT, Mich. — Cole Coskey scored three goals and set up three more to power the Saginaw Spirit in a 9-1 drubbing over the Flint Firebirds in Ontario Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Bode Wilde had a goal and two assists for Saginaw (22-11-4) and Blade Jenkins, Reagan O'Grady, Danny Katic and Mason Millman also scored.

Ethan Keppen had the lone goal for the Firebirds (5-32-2).

Spirit goaltender Ivan Prosvetov made 21 saves.

Luke Cavallin started in net for Flint and allowed three goals on 11 shots through 12:19. Emanuel Vella stopped 22-of-28 attempts the rest of the way.

Saginaw was 2 for 4 on the power play while the Firebirds were scoreless on four chances with the man advantage.

---

ATTACK 3 STORM 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Kevin Hancock scored a hat trick as the Attack defeated Guelph.

Mack Guzda turned aside 31 shots for Owen Sound (20-14-3).

Isaac Ratcliffe and Alexey Toropchenko scored for the Storm (19-10-7) and Nico Daws kicked out 36 shots.

---

BULLDOGS 7 FRONTENACS 1

HAMILTON — Avery Hayes scored twice as the Bulldogs downed Kingston.

Arthur Kaliyev, Brandon Saigeon, Matthew Strome, Nicolas Mattinen and Josh Wainman also scored for Hamilton (17-18-3).

Adrien Beraldo scored for the Frontenacs (11-26-1).

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application