KITCHENER, Ont. — Egor Afanasyev scored on a power play 4:01 into overtime to lift the Windsor Spitfires to a 5-4 victory over the Kitchener Rangers on Sunday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Curtis Douglas tied the game for Windsor (25-9-5) midway through the third period. Wyatt Johnston, Will Cuylle and Tyler Angle also scored as the Spitfires built up a 3-1 lead through the game's first 10 minutes.

Angle also chipped in with two assists for a three-point game.

Jonathan Yantsis, Riley Damiani, Arber Xhekaj and Mike Petizian supplied the offence for the Rangers (24-11-6).

Spitfires goaltender Kari Piiroinen stopped 24 shots. Kitchener's Jacob Ingham made 33 saves.

---

67'S 7 ATTACK 4

OTTAWA — Jack Quinn recorded a hat trick, Joseph Gareffa had two goals and an assist, and the 67's (31-7-0) toppled Owen Sound (18-16-6) a day after having a 17-game win streak snapped.

---

OTTERS 6 STING 2

ERIE, Pa. — Austen Swankler and Brendan Hoffman had two goals each and Chad Yetman scored his 22nd of the season to lead the Otters (18-14-6) over Sarnia (16-22-4).

---

STEELHEADS 3 WOLVES 1

SUDBURY, Ont. — Kai Edmonds stopped 30 shots before having his shutout bid spoiled by Matej Pekar in the game's final minute, and Mississauga (17-22-3) beat the Wolves (21-19-1).

---

KNIGHTS 7 GREYHOUNDS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Connor McMichael scored two goals and set up another and Luke Evangelista had a goal and three assists as London (25-13-2) downed the Greyhounds (20-19-2).

---

GENERALS 6 PETES 4

OSHAWA, Ont. — Brett Harrison and Philip Tomasino both scored twice to overcome a goal and three assists from Akil Thomas, and the Generals (21-13-5) beat Peterborough (26-13-3).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2020.