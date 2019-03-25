OHL Roundup: Greyhounds beat Attack in Game 3 for 2-1 lead in first round

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Barrett Hayton scored a short-handed goal and tacked on three assists as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the Owen Sound Attack 5-2 in Game 3 of their first-round Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Alex Johnston, Keeghan Howdeshell, Jaromir Pytlik and Holden Wale also scored for Sault Ste. Marie, which took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Barrett Kirwin and Aidan Dudas scored for the Attack.

Greyhounds goaltender Matthew Villalta stopped 31 shots. Mack Guzda made 23 saves.

Owen Sound hosts Game 4 on Wednesday.