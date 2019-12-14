OTTAWA — Jack Quinn scored twice and Marco Rossi had a goal and two assists as the Ottawa 67's toppled the Barrie Colts 7-2 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Mitchell Hoelscher, Yanic Crete, Joseph Garreffa and Austen Keating also scored while Noel Hoefenmayer added three assists to help the 67's (23-6-0) extend their win streak to 10 games.

Jason Willms struck twice for the Colts (13-13-2), who are on a five-game slide.

Cedrick Andree made 25 saves for Ottawa as Arturs Silovs turned away 33-of-40 shots for Barrie.

---

RANGERS 6 STORM 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Greg Meireles had three goals and an assist and Jacob Ingham stopped 35 shots as Kitchener (16-10-4) beat the Storm (19-7-4) for its ninth win in a row.

---

BULLDOGS 5 FRONTENACS 2

HAMILTON — Avery Hayes had a pair of goals as the Bulldogs (14-17-2) scored five straight times to beat Kingston (9-17-4) and avoid a fourth straight loss.

---

SARNIA, Ont. — Jacob Perreault had a hat trick, Anthony Tabak added two goals and two assists, and Ryan McGregor had a goal and four helpers as the Sting (15-16-0) defeated Mississauga (10-19-2).

---

SPIRIT 5 FIREBIRDS 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Cole Perfetti scored twice and Marshall Frappier made 24 saves to lift the Spirit (18-10-4) over Flint (18-13-0) for its third win in a row.

---

ATTACK 4 WOLVES 0

SUDBURY, Ont. — Kaleb Pearson scored twice and Nick Chenard made 20 stops as Owen Sound (14-12-5) blanked the Wolves (18-14-1) to end a three-game slide.

---

ICEDOGS PETES

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — The game between Niagara (12-13-5) and the Petes (23-7-2) has been postponed.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.