OHL Roundup: Hardie scores twice to lift Steelheads over Colts

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — James Hardie scored a pair of goals to lead the Mississauga Steelheads to a 5-3 victory over the Barrie Colts in the Ontario Hockey League on Tuesday.

Hardie has 35 goals on the season.

Owen Beck, Kai Schwindt and Zakary Lavoie also scored for the Steelheads (33-18-1-5), who've already clinched a playoff spot.

Evan Vierling, Connor Punnett and Chris Grisolia had singles for Barrie (28-20-4-0).

Joe Ranger turned aside 32 shots in the win. Matteo Lalama stopped 28 shots for the Colts.

---

STING 4, SPITFIRES 3

SARNIA, Ont. -- Zach Filak scored twiced, while Nolan Dann had the game-winner in the second period to lead the Sting over Windsor.

Ethan Ritchie also scored for Sarnia (23-25-3-1).

Ethan Miedema, Pasquale Zito and Will Cuylle had singles for the Spitfires (31-16-3-3).

---

PETES 3, BULLDOGS 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- Tucker Roberton scored his 34th goal of the season to lead the Petes over Hamilton.

Samuel Mayer and Jax Dubois also scored for Peterborough (23-27-4-0), while Ryan Winterton had the lone goal for the Bulldogs (37-12-2-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2022.