SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — Jan Mysak completed his hat trick with a 100-foot shot into an empty late in the third period and the Hamilton Bulldogs defeated the Niagara IceDogs 6-3 in OHL action Saturday.

George Diaco, Ryan Humphrey and Avery Hayes also scored for the Bulldogs (20-10-2-2), which won for a second straight game. Nathan Staios had three assists.

Goalie Matteo Drobac stopped 26 shots.

Liam Van Loon, Dylan Roobroeck and Alec Leonard replied for Niagara (10-20-1-1), which got 44 saves from Josh Rosenzweig.

The Bulldogs have beaten the IceDogs in 10 straight meetings.

---

PETES 5 GENERALS 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Kaspars Ziemins scored twice and Emmett Sproule had three assists for Peterborough (13-21-2-0). Michael Simpson made 29 saves. Calum Ritchie and Stuart Rolofs replied for Oshawa (17-16-1-2), which has lost five straight.

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 COLTS 3 (OT)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. – Rory Kerins scored his second of the game in overtime to send division-leading Soo (23-12-3-1) to victory. Mack Guzda made 30 saves in defeat for Barrie (20-9-4-0), which saw its three-game win streak snapped.

---

ATTACK 6 STORM 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. – Servac Petrovsky scored twice and Sam Sedley had three assists for Owen Sound (17-15-1-2). Owen Bennett made 28 saves in defeat for Guelph (19-12-2-1).

---

FIREBIRDS 4 SPIRIT 2

SAGINAW, Mich. – Coulson Pitre led the way with three assists and Nathaniel Day made 26 saves for Flint (22-13-0-2) – the team's fifth straight win. Nick Wong and Pavel Mintyukov replied for Saginaw (14-21-1-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.