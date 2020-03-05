WINDSOR, Ont. — Kaleb Pearson scored the winner at 4:58 of overtime as the Owen Sound Attack edged the Windsor Spitfires 3-2 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Matthew Struthers and Mark Woolley also scored for the Attack (30-22-8).

Curtis Douglas struck twice for the Spitfires (34-19-7).

Nick Chenard made 33 saves for Owen Sound as Xavier Medina turned aside 22 shots for Windsor.

---

SPIRIT 6 STEELHEADS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Blade Jenkins had two goals and an assist and Tristan Lennox made 22 saves as Saginaw (39-16-5) topped the Steelheads (26-28-5) for its fifth win in a row.

---

BATTALION 1 FRONTENACS 0

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Joe Vrbetic stopped 25 shots while Harrison Caines potted the winner at 6:50 of the third as the Battalion (17-39-4) blanked Kingston (19-37-4).

---

PETES 8 BULLDOGS 0

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Hunter Jones made 40 saves, Brady Hinz scored twice and Decland Chisolm added four assists as the Petes (35-21-4) dealt Hamilton (24-29-8) its fifth straight loss

---

WOLVES 8 COLTS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Blake Murray had three goals and an assist and Nolan Hutcheson scored twice as Sudbury (33-26-2) toppled the Colts (27-27-6), who are on a five-game slide.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.