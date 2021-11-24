WINDSOR, Ont. — Brett Brochu made 35 saves Wednesday, leading the London Knights to a 5-2 win over the Windsor Spitfires in Ontario Hockey League play.

The Knights (14-3-1) spread out the scoring, with Brody Crane, Luke Evangelista, Cody Morgan, Liam Gilmartin and Gerard Keane all finding the back of the net.

Will Cuylle and Wyatt Johnston replied for the Spitfires (8-7-2).

Matt Tovell stopped 25-of-29 shots for Windsor, who sit in second place in the West Division.

FIREBIRDS 5 SPIRIT 3

FLINT, MICH. — Gavin Hayes scored twice, including the game winner 16:38 into the second, and Flint (8-6-1) handed Saginaw (8-7-1) its second straight loss. Matayas Sapovaliv had two goals for the Spirit in the losing effort.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2021.