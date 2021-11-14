ERIE, Pa. — Brody Crane and Antonio Stranges had two goals and an assist apiece to lead the London Knights past the Erie Otters 7-4 in the OHL on Saturday.

The Knights have won two in a row and improved to 11-1-1 on the season.

Cody Morgan, Luke Evangelista and Denver Barkey also scored for London, which got 24 saves from Brett Brochu. Morgan and Barkey each added two assists.

Marshall Nicholls stopped 26 shots in the loss for the Otters (3-9-1).

---

FRONTENACS 5 STEELHEADS 4 (SO)

KINGSTON, Ont. – Shane Wright scored the shootout winner for Kingston (8-4-2) after Lucas Edmonds forced overtime with a late third-period goal. Mississauga (7-4-2) has not lost in regulation time in seven games.

---

67'S 6 BULLDOGS 3

HAMILTON, Ont. – Vsevolod Gaidamak led Ottawa (9-5-1) with two goals while Jan Mysak had two for Hamilton (8-5-2).

---

RANGERS 4 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. – Reid Valade's two goals allowed Kitchener (7-7-0) to double up Flint (6-5-0), which has lost two straight.

---

ICEDOGS 3 GENERALS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Forty-one saves for Tucker Tynan was the difference as Niagara (5-9-0) narrowly edged Oshawa (7-4-3).

---

STING 6 SPIRIT 1

SAGINAW, Mich. – Sarnia (4-6-2) jumped ahead 3-0 in the first period and led 6-0 early in the third before Saginaw's (6-4-1) Nick Wong spoiled Benjamin Gaudreau's shutout. Nolan Burke scored twice for the Sting.

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. – Soo (10-6-0) went 3 for 5 on the power play to overcome James Jodoin's two goals for Windsor (6-5-2).

---

PETES 5 COLTS 4 (OT)

BARRIE, Ont. – Tucker Robertson scored 3:36 into overtime and J.R. Avon netted twice in regulation to lead Peterborough (5-8-1) past Barrie (7-5-2), which had won three in a row.

---

ATTACK 3 STORM 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. – Nick Shenard made 45 saves as Owen Sound (6-6-2) survived a barrage of shots from Guelph (9-6-1) – including 20 in the third period alone – for its third win in a row.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2021.