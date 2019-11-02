SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — The Windsor Spitfires are on a roll.

Luke Boka had three goals and an assist and Jean-Luc Foudy added a pair of goals as Windsor toppled the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 10-2 on Saturday, extending their win streak to six games in Ontario Hockey League action.

Daniel D'Amico, Cole Purboo, Connor Corcoran, Matthew Maggio and Will Cuylle also scored for the Spitfires (10-3-1), who got 18 saves from Kari Piiroinen.

Tye Kartye and Jaromir Pytlik found the back of the net for the Greyhounds (6-10-1), who are on a five-game slide.

Ethan Taylor combined with Christian Propp for 25 saves for Sault Ste. Marie.

Windsor went 5 for 8 on the power play while Sault Ste. Marie was 0 for 1 with the man advantage.

Greyhounds winger Cole MacKay was handed a major for blindsiding at 10:04 of the third period.

---

COLTS 5 FIREBIRDS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Arturs Silovs turned away 37 shots as Barrie beat the Firebirds for its third win in a row.

Jacob Tortora, Riley Piercey, Aidan Brown, Victor Hadfield and Tyson Foerster supplied the offence for the Colts (10-5-1).

Jack Phibbs responded for Flint (10-5-0), loser of three straight. Anthony Popovich made 32 saves in a losing cause.

---

67'S 2 OTTERS 0

ERIE, Pa. — Cedrick Andree stopped all 32 shots his way as Ottawa blanked the Otters for its fifth win in a row.

Mitchell Hoelscher and Austen Keating supplied the offence for the 67's (11-4-0).

Daniel Murphy kicked out 23 shots for Erie (7-6-3), which is 1-0-4 in its last five games.

---

STEELHEADS 4 ICEDOGS 2

NIAGARA, Ont. — Nick Isaacson netted a hat trick as Mississauga doubled up the IceDogs to halt a four-game slide.

Thomas Harley also scored while Kai Edmonds turned aside 36 shots for the Steelheads (5-10-0).

Kyen Sopa and Lucas Theriault hit the scoresheet for Niagara (5-9-3), which has lost four in a row. Tucker Tynan made 41 saves in defeat.

---

WOLVES 5 PETES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — David Levin scored the eventual winner at 2:18 of the third as the Wolves held on to beat Peterborough.

Blake Murray, Kosta Manikis, Quinton Byfield and Nolan Hutcheson also scored for Sudbury (11-7-0) as Christian Purboo turned away 18 shots.

Nick Robertson and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev responded for the Petes (10-5-0). Hunter Jones made 31 saves in a losing cause.

---

STING 4 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Ethan Langevin stopped 40-of-42 shots as Sarnia doubled up the Attack.

Sean Josling, Ryan McGregor, Jamieson Rees and Sam Bitten scored for the Sting (7-8-0).

Matthew Philip had both goals for Owen Sound (9-4-2). Nick Chenard turned away 23 shots in defeat.

---

STORM SPIRIT

SAGINAW, Mich. — The game at Dow Event Center between Guelph and the host Spirit has been postponed because of "an ice issue," according to the league. No make-up date has been announced.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2019.