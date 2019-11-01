ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Mitchell Hoelscher scored twice as the Ottawa 67's defeated the Niagara IceDogs 8-3 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Ottawa is on a four-game win streak and the 67's have been victorious in seven of their past 10 games.

Alec Belanger's tie-breaking goal for Ottawa (10-4-0) came at the 11:59 mark of the second period. Felix-Antoine Tourigny, Austen Keating, Marco Rossi, Jack Quinn and Yanic Crete also scored for the 67's.

Will Cranleymade 24 saves for the win.

Akil Thomas had a pair of goals for Niagara (5-8-3). Christian Sbaraglia combined with Tucker Tynan for 29 saves in the IceDogs net.

Ottawa scored on its only power play and Niagara could not score on its five man advantages.

---

COLTS 4 SPIRIT 3 (SO)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Tyson Foerster and Nicholas Porco scored in the shootout as Barrie edged the Spirit.

Ryan Suzuki, Jacob Tortora and Tyler Tucker had goals in regulation time for the Colts (9-5-1).

Ethan Cardwell, Blade Jenkins and Damien Giroux supplied the offence for Saginaw (9-6-2).

---

KNIGHTS 7 OTTERS 6 (OT)

LONDON, Ont. — Connor McMichael completed his hat trick in overtime as the Knights topped Erie.

Jonathan Gruden had a pair of goals for London (7-4-2), while Nathan Dunkley and Alec Regula also scored.

Kurtis Henry struck twice for the Otters (7-5-3), while Hayden Fowler, Mathew MacDougall, Emmett Sproule and Daniel D'Amato also scored.

---

GENERALS 5 FRONTENACS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Brett Neumann's power-play goal in the first period was winner as Oshawa skated past the Frontenacs.

Nico Gross, Jacob Winterton, Ty Tullio and Allan McShane also scored for the Generals (12-2-1).

Luke Drewitt scored for Kingston (1-11-3).

---

BULLDOGS 4 STEELHEADS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Arthur Kaliyev had a pair of goals as Hamilton doubled the Steelheads.

Avery Hayes had the game-winning goal for the Bulldogs (8-8-1) at 3:14 of the third period. Tag Bertuzzi also scored.

Max Dodig and Nick Isaacson scored for Mississauga (4-10-0).

Hamilton's Navrin Mutter was given a game misconduct for a check to the head at 11:45 of the second period.

---

WOLVES 3 BATTALION 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Kalle Loponen put away the power-play winner with 3:49 left to play as Sudbury escaped with a win over the Battalion.

Owen Robinson and David Levin also scored for the Wolves (10-7-0).

Matthew Struthers and Luke Moncada responded for North Bay (3-12-0).

Battalion forward Brandon Coe was given a five-minute major for a slew foot at 18:35 of the third period.

---

STING 7 FIREBIRDS 5

SARNIA, Ont. — Sean Josling had a hat trick as the Sting upset Flint.

Ryan Roth had a pair of goals, including the winner, for the Sting (6-8-0), while Kelton Hatcher and Sam Bitten also scored.

Dennis Busby, Evgeniy Oksentyuk, Jack Wismer, Ethan Keppen and Connor Roberts provided the offence for the Firebirds (10-4-0).

---

STORM 6 GREYHOUNDS 4

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Pavel Gogolev scored three times as Guelph out-paced the Greyhounds.

Cedric Ralph struck twice, including the third-period winner, for the Storm (7-4-3), while Keegan Stevenson added a goal.

Dominic Mufarreh scored twice for Sault Ste. Marie (6-9-1). Jaden Peca and Joe Carroll also scored.

---

ATTACK 5 RANGERS 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Barret Kirwin's second goal of the game was the winner as Owen Sound downed the Rangers.

Aidan Dudas, Matthew Philip and Adam McMaster also scored for the Attack (9-3-2).

Ville Ottavainen and Declan McDonnell scored for Kitchener (6-4-4).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2019.