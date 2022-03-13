SUDBURY, Ont. — Ty Nelson and Kyle Jackson both had a goal and two assists to lead the North Bay Battalion to a 7-2 win over the Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League on Sunday afternoon.

Kyle McDonald added a goal and an assist for North Bay (33-17-3-3), winners of five straight. Nikita Tarasevich, Owen Van Steensel, Mitchell Russell and Owen Outwater had the other goals while Joe Vrbetic had 40 saves.

Landon McCallum and Andre Anania both had a goal and an assist for the Wolves (19-32-3-2).

---

FRONTENACS 5 ICE DOGS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. – Lucas Edmonds had two goals and an assist for the Frontenacs (33-17-3-0). Francesco Arcuri, Zayde Wisdom and Maddox Callens had the other goals. Aidan Castle and Brice Cooke replied for Niagara (15-34-2-1).

---

KNIGHTS 4 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. – Camaryn Baber scored twice for London (33-17-2-0) while Kirill Steklov and Sean McGurn had the other goals. Marko Sikic and Nolan Burke scored for the Sting (22-25-3-1).

---

GENERALS 5 PETES 4 (OT)

OSHAWA, Ont. – David Jesus scored 3:51 in overtime for Oshawa (25-24-1-4), which got a goal and two assist from Oskar Olausson in regulation. Brett Harrison, Stuart Rolofs and Ty Tullio also scored. Joe Carroll had two goals and an assist for Peterborough (22-27-4-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2022.