OHL Roundup: Daws has 40-save shutout as Storm blank Attack

GUELPH, Ont. — Nico Daws stopped all 40 shots he faced as the Guelph Storm blanked the Owen Sound Attack 2-0 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Cam Hillis and Pavel Gogolev supplied the offence for the Storm (27-19-6).

Mack Guzda made 12 saves for Owen Sound (26-20-6).

Neither team scored on the power play. Guelph was 0 for 3 and the Attack were 0 for 2.

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 GENERALS 5 (SO)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Rory Kerins was the lone scorer in the shootout as Sault Ste. Marie edged the Generals.

Jaden Peca, Kalvyn Watson, Jaromir Pytlik, Ryan O'Rourke and Joe Carroll had goals in regulation time for the Greyhounds (25-27-2).

Brett Neumann had a hat trick for Oshawa (27-18-7), while Brett Harrison and Philip Tomasino chipped in as well.

---

SPITFIRES 6 FRONTENACS 5

KINGSTON, Ont. — Tyler Angle's goal at the 15:42 mark of the third period lifted Windsor over the Frontenacs.

Luke Boka, Cole Purboo, Egor Afanasyev, Daniel D'Amico and Wyatt Johnston also scored for the Spitfires (31-15-5).

Zayde Wisdom scored twice for Kingston (17-31-4), while Dawson Baker, Shane Wright and Vitali Pinchuk added goals.

---

67'S 6 STEELHEADS 5

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Marco Rossi struck twice as Ottawa downed the Steelheads.

Noel Hoefenmayer put away the winner at the 17:00 mark of the third period for the 67's (42-8-0), while Joseph Garreffa, Mitchell Hoelscher and Austen Keating also scored.

Keean Washkurak led Mississauga (24-25-4) with two goals. Charlie Callaghan, Richard Whittaker and James Hardie rounded out the attack.

---

BULLDOGS 5 ICEDOGS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Jan Mysak's power-play winner came at 8:06 of the third period as Hamilton topped Niagara.

Lawson Sherk, Ryan Winterton, Arthur Kaliyev and Isaac Nurse also scored for the Bulldogs (22-24-7).

Jake Uberti had a pair of goals for the IceDogs (17-32-5), while Ivan Lodnia added a goal.

Niagara's Jackson Doherty was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for blindsiding at 4:34 of the first period.

---

WOLVES 5 STING 3

SUDBURY, Ont. — Blake Murray's hat trick included the third-period winner as the Wolves beat Sarnia.

David Levin and Jack Thompson also scored for Sudbury (28-24-1).

Brayden Guy scored twice for the Sting (18-30-6) and Jacob Perreault added a goal.

---

FIREBIRDS 5 SPIRIT 4

SAGINAW, Mich. — Jack Wismer scored twice as Flint slipped past the Spirit.

Evgeniy Oksentyuk, Braeden Kressler and Ty Dellandrea also scored for the Firebirds (33-17-2).

Cole Perfetti scored three times for Saginaw (33-16-4), while Mason Millman chipped in.

---

KNIGHTS 6 RANGERS 3

LONDON, Ont. — Alec Regula and Jonathan Gruden had two goals apiece to lead the Knights past Kitchener.

Connor McMichael and Liam Foudy also scored for London (35-14-2).

Riley Damiani had two goals and Greg Meireles scored for the Rangers (33-13-7).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.