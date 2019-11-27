MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Owen Bennett matched a season-high with 39 saves, as the Guelph Storm edged the Mississauga Steelheads 3-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Wednesday afternoon.

Daniil Chayka scored the winner on the power play 2:33 into the third period.

Matthew Papais and Eric Uba also recorded goals for the Storm (14-4-4), who have now won 11 of their last 12 games.

Richard Whittaker replied for the Steelheads (7-16-1).

Kai Edmonds turned aside 34 shots for Mississauga.

The Steelheads were scoreless on two power plays, while the Storm went 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

SPIRIT 8 FIREBIRDS 3

FLINT, Mich. — Cole Perfetti scored a pair of goals and added an assist, as Saginaw routed the Firebirds.

Jake Goldowski recorded the winner for the Spirit (14-8-2) at 5:20 of the second period on the power play.

Evgeniy Oksentyuk, Connor Roberts and Emmet Pierce replied for Flint (15-9-0).

---

67'S 11 FRONTENACS 6

KINGSTON, Ont. — Austen Keating and Marco Rossi each recorded a hat trick as the 67's downed the Kingston.

Keating also had four assists while Rossi had three for Ottawa (18-6-0).

Dawson Baker led the Frontenacs (5-15-4) with two goals.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.