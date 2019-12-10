OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Pavel Gogolev scored four times, and the Guelph Storm held on to beat the Owen Sound Attack 4-3 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Gogolev scored twice in the first to put his club up 2-0, then added another in the second and the eventual winner in the third to reach the 20-goal mark.

The Russian forward has six goals and eight points in last three games for the Storm (18-6-4), who jumped into the top spot in the Western Conference standings with the win.

Cam Hillis chipped in with three assists.

Griffin Wilson, Brady Lyle and Barret Kirwin found the back of the net for the Attack (13-11-5), who were 3-0-1 in their last four outings before meeting Guelph.

Owen Bennett made 30 saves for the Storm as Mack Guzda turned aside 27-of-31 shots for Owen Sound.

---

RANGERS 4 KNIGHTS 0

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jacob Ingham stopped all 28 shots his way as the Rangers blanked London to extend their win streak to seven games.

Jesse Fishman, Justin MacPherson, Jonathan Yantsis and Reid Valade supplied the offence for Kitchener (14-10-4).

Dylan Myskiw kicked out 36-of-40 shots for the Knights (18-8-2).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2019.