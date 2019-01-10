SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Ryan Roth scored twice as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds doubled the Sarnia Sting 4-2 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Roth put away the game-winning goal for the Greyhounds (25-10-5) at 6:07 of the third period. Cole MacKay and Morgan Frost also scored for Sault Ste. Marie, while Matthew Villalta made 27 saves for the win.

Brayden Guy had both goals for the Sting (18-17-7) and Cameron Lamour stopped 33 shots in net.

The Greyhounds went 1 for 5 on the power play and Sarnia was 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

ATTACK 4 RANGERS 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Andrew Perrott's second-period goal was the eventual winner as the Attack held off Kitchener.

Manuel Alberg, Brady Lyle and Kaleb Pearson also scored for Owen Sound (22-15-3).

Jonathan Yantsis scored twice for the Rangers (17-20-3) and Joseph Garreffa added a goal.

---

SPIRIT 3 BULLDOGS 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Bode Wilde's power-play goal was the eventual winner as the Spirit topped Hamilton.

Jake Goldowski and Justin Murray also scored for Saginaw (25-11-4).

Logan Morrison responded for the Bulldogs (18-19-4).