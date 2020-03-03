OHL Roundup: Merkley has eventual winner as Knights top Rangers

KITCHENER, Ont. — Ryan Merkley's goal late in the first period stood as the winner as the London Knights raced past the Kitchener Rangers 6-2 on Tuesday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Matvey Guskov, Luke Evangelista, Connor McMichael, Jonathan Gruden and Jason Willms rounded out the attack for the Knights (42-15-2).

Brett Brochu made 19 saves for the win.

Liam Hawel and Mike Petizian replied for the Rangers (38-15-7.

Lucas Pfeil combined with Jacob Ingham for 35 stops for Kitchener.

London didn't score on its four power plays and the Rangers were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.