NORTH BAY, Ont. — Anthony Tabak had two goals and two assists to lead the Barrie Colts to an 8-2 rout of the North Bay Battalion in the Ontario Hockey League on Sunday.

Brandt Clarke had a goal and two assists, while Ben Pickell, Beau Jelsma, Ethan Cardwell and Ryan Del Monte also scored for the Colts, who led 4-2 by the end of the second period. Declan McDonnell had three assists.

Matvey Petrov and Brandon Coe scored for the Battalion (18-12-2-2), in their first loss in three games.

Mack Guzda stopped 23 shots for the Colts (16-8-3-0), who won for just the second time in four games.

North Bay goalie Joe Vrbetic turned aside 24 shots in the loss.

---

BULLDOGS 8 FRONTENACS 1

HAMILTON, Ont. – Mason McTavish and Avery Hayes had two goals apiece in the Bulldogs' easy win over Kingston.

The game was tied late in the first period before Hamilton scored seven unanswered goals, with singles from Arber Xhekaj, George Diaco, Cole Brown and Logan Morrison.

Maddox Callens had the lone goal for the Frontenacs in the game between East Division rivals.

The Bulldogs outshot Kingston 39-14.

Marco Costantini got the win in net for Hamilton (18-9-2-2), while Leevi Merilainen stopped 31 shots for Kingston (17-8-3-0).

---

STING 4 KNIGHTS 2

LONDON, Ont. – The Sting got goals from four different players, and Benjamin Gaudreau made 49 saves in Sarnia's victory over London.

Nolan Dann, Angus MacDonell, Alexis Daviault and Nolan Burke scored for Sarnia (13-13-3-0).

Sean McGurn and Logan Mailloux connected for London (19-9-1-0).

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 ATTACK 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. – Rory Kerins had two goals and two assists as Soo cruised past Owen Sound.

Cole MacKay, Tye Kartye, Justin Cloutier, and Tanner Dickinson also scored for the Greyhounds (20-12-2-0).

Owen Sound trailed 6-0 before Nicholas Porco scored in the third period for the Attack (13-13-1-2).

Samuel Ivanov made 23 saves for Soo.

---

STORM 7 RANGERS 4

KITCHENER, Ont. – Valentin Zhugin led the way with one goal and three assists, and six other Guelph players found the back of the net to defeat Kitchener.

Luka Profaca, Jake Karabela, Sasha Pastujov, Braeden Bowman, Ben McFarlane and Ryan McGuire all scored for the Storm (18-8-1-1), which have won four games in a row.

Goalie Owen Bennett stopped 14-of-18 shots.

It was Guelph's first game since a 4-1 victory over the London Knights on Dec. 18. The team's next five scheduled games were postponed due to COVID-19.

Francesco Pinelli, Roman Schmidt, Carson Rehkopf and Andrew LeBlanc scored for the Rangers (13-15-1-1). Starter Pavel Cajan gave up five goals on 21 shots while Jackson Parsons made 18 saves in relief.

---

STEELHEADS 3 GENERALS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. – Luca DelBelBelluz assisted on the game's first goal in the first period before netting the winner in the second for Mississauga.

Aidan Prueter and Max Dodig, into the empty net, also scored as the Steelheads (23-7-1-2) extended their win streak to four games. Goaltender Roman Basran was beaten once on 20 shots.

Stuart Rolofs, on the power play, scored a late consolation goal for Oshawa (15-12-1-2). Zachary Paputsakis made 34 saves in the loss.

---

SPITFIRES 6 FIREBIRDS 3

WINDSOR, Ont. – Pasquale Zito and Matthew Maggio scored two goals apiece to lead Windsor past Flint.

Alex Christopoulos and Christopher O'Flaherty also scored for the Spitfires (17-10-2-2) while Will Cuylle and Wyatt Johnston each contributed three assists.

Goalie Xavier Medina turned away 22-of-25 shots.

Brennan Othmann, with two, and Zacharie Giroux provided the offence for Flint (17-13-0-2).

Luke Cavallin, who was coming off a 25-save shutout on Saturday, made 29 saves on 35 shots in the second game of the back-to-back.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2022.