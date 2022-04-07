WINDSOR, Ont. — Wyatt Johnston and Daniel D'Amico each scored a goal and potted goals in the shootout as the Windsor Spitfires edged the Guelph Storm 4-3 for their 11th victory in a row Thursday in the OHL.

Johnston also added an assist in the Windsor (42-16-6) win.

Guelph (32-23-8) goalie Owen Bennett made 26 saves in defeat.

Storm forward Valentin Zhugin scored with 10 minutes to play in the third period to even the game up at 3-3 and ultimately send the game into overtime and the shootout.

Windsor netminder Xavier Medina wasn't tested much but only stopped 17 of the 20 shots he faced.

---

STING 5 OTTERS 4

ERIE, Pa. -- Theo Hill and Ty Voit each scored twice to lead Sarnia (26-32-5) past Erie (26-33-4). The Otters managed to tie the game up at 4-4 at the 5:36 mark of the third period, but their comeback was for naught when Hill scored his second of the night for the game-winner at 12:21 in the final frame.

---

BATTALION 3 STEELHEADS 2 (SO)

NORTH BAY, Ont. -- Mitchell Russell scored the lone goal in the shootout as North Bay (40-18-6) defeated Mississauga (36-22-8). The Steelheads blew a 2-0 lead after the first period when the Battalion were able to even the game up with two goals of their own in the second. North Bay goalie Joe Vrbetic made 24 saves while his Steelheads counterpart Roman Basran stopped 28 shots.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2022.