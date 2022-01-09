SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Will Cuylle and Ethan Miedema each scored twice and six other Windsor players found the back of the net as the Spitfires routed the Soo Greyhounds 10-4 Sunday in a battle of the OHL West Division's top two teams.

Wyatt Johnston and Matthew Maggio had a goal and three assists apiece, while James Jodoin, Michael Renwick, Ryan Abraham and Avval Baisov all scored for Windsor (16-9-4) for the team's eighth win in its last 10 games.

Louka Henault chipped in with three assists and Cuylle had two helpers for the four-point game.

Spitfires starting goaltender Mathias Onuska gave up three goals on 11 shots in the first 15:34 of the first period before being pulled. Xavier Medina stopped 18 shots in relief.

Marco Mignosa, with two, Rory Kerins and Cole MacKay scored for the division-leading Greyhounds (18-12-2).

Goalie Tucker Tynan was beaten five times on 15 shots. He was puled in the second period for Samuel Ivanov, who stopped 16-of-21 shots.

The Spitfires broke a 3-3 tie by scoring six unanswered goals – three in the second period and another three in the third.

---

STEELHEADS 5 PETES 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – James Hardie scored twice and assisted another for Mississauga (21-7-3), which has not lost in regulation in seven straight games. Roman Basran made 28 saves in the win. J.R. Avon and Joe Carroll scored for Peterborough (10-16-2).

---

COLTS 7 ATTACK 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. – Ethan Cardwell had two goals and Brandt Clarke provided three assists as Barrie (15-7-3) returned to its winning ways after its six-game win streak was snapped Saturday. Deni Goure had a goal and two assists for Owen Sound (12-11-3).

---

KNIGHTS 6 RANGERS 2

KITCHENER, Ont. – Antonio Stranges led the way on offence with two goals and two assists, and Logan Mailloux scored his first two OHL goals in the third period for London (19-8-1). The Knights have won two in a row. Pavel Cajan stopped 31-of-37 shots in defeat for Kitchener (13-14-2).

---

GENERALS 5 WOLVES 2

OSHAWA, Ont. – Ty Tullio's two goals and one assist propelled Oshawa (14-11-3) to its fifth win over the past six games. Jack Thompson and David Goyette replied for Sudbury (8-18-3).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2022.