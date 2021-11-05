The Canadian Hockey League returns to TSN tonight with the first of a home-and-home series between the Edmonton Oil Kings and the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League.

You can watch the game at 9pm ET/6pm PT on TSN.ca, TSN Direct and the TSN App.

The Oil Kings (8-2-1-1) are rolling into Calgary having won four of their past five games, including a 7-0 shutout victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Tuesday. They currently lead their division with 18 points in 12 games and sit third in the Eastern Conference.

Leading the Oil Kings is forward Dylan Guenther who has five goals and 13 points in 12 games for the team. The 18-year-old was drafted ninth overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes.

This will also be the first return to Calgary for defenceman Luke Prokop who was traded by the Hitmen to the Oil Kings for two WHL draft picks on Oct. 13. The 6-foot-5 prospect was selected 73rd overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2021 NHL Entry draft.

Prokop had a goal and two points in three games with the Hitmen prior to being traded, then added three goals and five points with the Oil Kings.

The Oil Kings also have Detroit Red Wings first-round pick (15th overall in 2021) Sebastian Cossa as their No. 1 goalie.

The Hitmen (4-5-0-0) are looking to bounce back after back-to-back 3-2 losses to the Winnipeg ICE and Red Deer Rebels. They are currently fifth in their division with eight points in nine games and 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Leading the way for the Hitmen is forward Riley Fiddler-Schultz who has three goals and 11 points in nine games this season.

This will be the first matchup between the two clubs this season. In a shortened 2020-21 season, the Oil Kings won the season series against the Hitmen with a 3-1 record.