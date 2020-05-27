Striker Odion Ighalo's loan deal with Manchester United is set to expire on Sunday, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains hopeful of an agreement with Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenua to extend the arrangement.

"The loan deal went to the end of May now, so obviously he's supposed to be going back," Solskjaer told MUTV. "We're in dialogue and hopefully [he can stay]. They've been great towards us, his club, and allow him to play for his dream club. It's been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish off what he started, maybe with a trophy or two."

The 30-year-old Ighalo, who previously spent two seasons in the Premier League with Watford, has shone in his short time at Old Trafford, scoring four goals in eight appearances since his January move.

Ighalo scored in United's last match prior to the suspension of football throughout Europe on Mar. 12 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), a 5-0 drubbing of LASK in the Europa League.