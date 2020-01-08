According to his father, former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has shown no signs of wanting to return to the NFL for the 2020 season.

“I didn’t notice any hankering from him to get back on the field,” Oliver Luck told ESPN's Dan Le Batard Show on Wednesday.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck, to the @LeBatardShow, on whether he thinks his son Andrew will play again in the NFL: “I didn’t notice any hankering from him to get back on the field.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2020

Luck abruptly retired the Colts' third game of the preseason in August, citing a multitude of career injuries.

"I'm in pain, I'm still in pain. It's been four years of this pain, rehab cycle," Luck said of his decision at the time "It's a myriad of issues — calf strain, posterior ankle impingement, high ankle sprain. Part of my journey going forward will be figuring out how to feel better."

The Colts had a 7-9 record this season with Jacoby Brissett taking over for Luck in the starting role.

Luck, 30, posted a 10-6 record with the Colts during the 2018 season, completing 67.3 per cent of his passes for 4,593 yards with 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Luck has a career record of 53-33 in the regular season. He's thrown for a total of 23,671 yards and 171 touchdowns compared to 83 interceptions.