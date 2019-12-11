ATHENS, Greece — Youssef El Arabi fired Olympiakos to victory with a late penalty Wednesday to beat Red Star Belgrade 1-0 in the Champions League.

The Greek team finally broke the deadlock in the Group B match after a frustrating night when Red Star substitute Jander carelessly handled the ball.

Playing in torrential rain at Karaiskakis Stadium, Olympiakos worked hard to create openings for their strikers but were held back for 87 minutes by standout goalkeeping from Milan Borjan. The Canadian international leapt across his goal to stop a shot on target from Guilherme early in the 53rd minute, and his quick reflexes denied Daniel Podence in the goalmouth 10 minutes later.

Tomane missed a spot kick for the Serbs in the second half.

