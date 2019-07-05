2002 Olympic cross-country skiing champion Beckie Scott has been awarded the Order of Canada for her work in the fight against doping in sports.

Scott is the chair of the athletes' committee on the World Anti-Doping Agency. She has faced criticism in the past year after her disagreement with WADA to bring Russia back into compliance following a doping scandal that tarnished the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The 44-year-old was on the organizing committee for the 2010 Vancouver Games. She has also worked on developing a Charter of Athlete Rights for WADA.

Scott received her gold medal in 2002 after the two Russian athletes who placed ahead of her were disqualified for doping.