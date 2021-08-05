This one's for her

Canada and Sweden will have their Olympic women's soccer final pushed back and moved to Yokohoma due to extreme heat expected in Tokyo.

It was announced early Thursday morning that the match, which was supposed to take place at 11:00 a.m. local time on Friday, will be moved back to 9:00 p.m. local time, 8:00 a.m. ET Friday morning.

The decision was announced less than 16 hours before the original kick-off time.

More to come.