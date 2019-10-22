Omar Gonzalez (hamstring) and Jozy Altidore (quad) will both be game-time decisions for Toronto FC’s Wednesday MLS Cup Playoff game against NYCFC, head coach Greg Vanney announced on Tuesday.

“Game time decision for both," said Vanney. "Its going to be tight. They put their work in today in training. Hopefully on some level they will be ready.”

Both Gonzalez and Altidore missed TFC’s opening round extra-time victory over DC United that saw them earn a 5-1 win.

Altidore finished second in team scoring during the MLS regular season, finding the net 11 times in 22 games. He also contributed seven assists to the attack.

Gonzalez, 2011 MLS defender of the year, has been a steadying force to Toronto FC’s back line and appeared in 14 games during the season after signing with the team in June.

Both Chris Mavinga and Marky Delgado are good to go for Wednesday’s clash at Citi Field.