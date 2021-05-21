Joe Willock's sensational form has many Newcastle United fans hoping his stay will be extended, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the plan for the on-loan midfielder is to stay at the Emirates next season.

"He has a contract and is going to be here, that's for sure," said Arteta of the 21-year-old Willock ahead of Arsenal's season-ending match on Sunday versus Brighton. "I am really happy things have gone so well for him because of the potential Joe has. It was great for him to go away and have a different experience. He has grabbed that opportunity in a really positive and remarkable way, and he will be back with us. We will have those conversations with him and plan the next few years with him."

Grabbing the game's only goal in Toon's 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday made the London native the youngest player in Premier League history to score in six consecutive games. The former England U-20 international has seven goals in his 10 games with the Magpies since his January move.

Arteta says he's heard nothing but positive things about Willock from Newcastle management.

"He got the responsibility and the task to go to Newcastle to help them go where they want," Arteta said. "I spoke with the coaching staff and they are extremely happy because he was a key part of getting the objective they have. That's a real positive for him."

Magpies manager Bruce says he still harbours hopes of convincing the Gunners to extend Willock's stay or to sell him outright.

"We always said that it was a double-edged sword, and we have to respect that he is Arsenal's player," Bruce said. "We'll see over the summer whether we can test their resolve, but I'd like to thank Mikel and [assistant coach] Steve Round and the football side of it because they were instrumental in letting us borrow him for a few months. It's been great, he's been great for us. When I see what he's done in the last few weeks and the other names who have scored six in six, it's quite remarkable, so well done to Joe."

Signing with Arsenal before his fifth birthday, Willock made his senior debut for the club against Newcastle in April of 2018.

Willock made 78 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners over three seasons before his loan move.