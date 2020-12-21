The IIHF announced Monday that one additional staff member on Team Germany has tested positive for COVID-19 at the World Junior Championship, but there are no new cases among players inside the bubble.

The German staff member will remain in quarantine until 30 December, while the rest of the team remains under quarantine until Dec. 24 after eight players tested positive last week.

Team Sweden will be released from quarantine on Monday after returning no new positive tests since two staff members tested positive last week.

Since teams entered the bubble eight days ago, a total of 3,640 tests have been conducted on all players, staff, and game officials.



“We continue to have complete confidence in the operational and risk mitigation plan that was designed by our medical experts and scrutinized by all levels of government,” the IIHF Event Executive Committee said in a statement Monday.



“The advice and guidance that we have been given by Public Health and Alberta Health Services regarding the health and safety of the community and all participants has been instrumental, and we are encouraged by the results we are seeing from the ongoing testing process.”