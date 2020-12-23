The Ontario Hockey League announced on Wednesday that the start to its 2020-21 season will be delayed.

The decision comes following a meeting with league general managers and its Board of Governors and the announcement of a province-wide lockdown in Ontario set to go into effect on Boxing Day.

Training camps had been set to get underway in mid-January with the season to start on Feb. 4.

"The safety of all of our stakeholders and communities is our priority and we are committed to starting the 2020-21 season when it is safe to do so," OHL commissioner David Branch said in a statement. "We know that this is difficult news for many of our players, fans, billets, parents, staff and teams. However, the restrictions both provincially in Ontario as well as nationally with regards to cross-border travel have informed our decision."

The OHL says it will continue to consult with governments and health authorities to plot a course forward and determine a new start date for the season.