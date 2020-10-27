2h ago
OHL aiming for Feb. 4 start date
The Ontario Hockey League is expected to announce a February 4 start to their upcoming season, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports. The league’s general managers are going to meet virtually on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Training camps are expected to open on January 25 and the OHL is also expected to unveil an eight-team playoff format.
The league halted its 2019-20 season on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.