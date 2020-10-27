The Ontario Hockey League is expected to announce a February 4 start to their upcoming season, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

OHL GM’s will virtually meet tomorrow. It’s expected the league will announce a Feb 4th season start. Training camps are expected to open Jan 25th. Eight team playoff also expected to be unveiled. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 27, 2020

The league’s general managers are going to meet virtually on Wednesday.

Training camps are expected to open on January 25 and the OHL is also expected to unveil an eight-team playoff format.

The league halted its 2019-20 season on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.