The Ontario Hockey League announced a revised schedule for its 2020-2021 season, with training camps set to begin on Jan. 23 and a 40-game season to kick off on Feb. 4, as well as a restructured playoff format.

"Although we are eager to get back on the ice, the safety and well-being of our players, staff, officials, tremendous fans and communities remains paramount," OHL commissioner David Branch said in a statement. "We remain committed to providing our players with a safe, first-class development experience as they pursue their professional and academic goals, and we look forward to the planned opening of our regular season on Thursday, Feb. 4."

In a move to reduce travel, teams will primarily play against other teams in their geographic region with the regular season scheduled to end on May 8. The structure of team alignment will be further outlined when the regular-season schedule is released in the coming days.

Eight teams will qualify for the playoffs that are set to begin on May 11 and end no later than June 14. The first of the three rounds will be a best-of-five series, while the latter two postseason series will consist of seven games.

The Memorial Cup is set to begin on June 17 and will be played in either Oshawa or Sault Ste. Marie.