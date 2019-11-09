WINKLER, Man. — Grace Nelles and Olivia Wallin scored second-period goals as Ontario Red held on and beat Saskatchewan 3-1 on Saturday to win the national women's under-18 championship.

Nelles put Ontario Red on the board 4:27 into the second and Wallin made it 2-0 at 17:06.

Sarah Campbell cut the deficit in half for Saskatchewan 29 seconds into the third, but Neena Brick added an empty-net goal to seal the win.

Kayle Osborne made 17 saves for the win as Arden Kliewer stopped 32-of-34 shots in defeat.

Earlier, Emilie Lussier scored with 2:45 remaining in overtime to give Quebec a 2-1 victory over Ontario Blue in the bronze-medal game.