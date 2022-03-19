ROME (AP) — Victor Osimhen scored twice and Napoli came back from a goal down to beat visiting Udinese 2-1 and pull level with AC Milan atop Serie A.

Milan was playing at Cagliari later Saturday.

After Gerard Deulofeu had given Udinese an early advantage, Osimhen equalized after the break with a header then won it with one touch by redirecting a cross from Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Oshimhen, who also had a brace in Napoli’s 2-1 win at Hellas Verona last weekend, will miss the team’s next match for accumulated cards.

Udinese was reduced to 10 men in the end when Pablo Mari was sent off with a straight red for a high foul on Piotr Zielinski.

Also later, third-place Inter Milan was hosting Fiorentina.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports