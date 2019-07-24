OTTAWA — The Ottawa Fury advanced to the semifinal of the Canadian Championship with a 2-2 draw against HFX Wanderers FC in the second leg of the quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Ottawa won the series 5-4 on aggregate after winning the first leg 3-2.

The Fury got goals from Christiano Francois and Onua Obasi to move on.

Ottawa will host the opening leg on Aug. 7 against Toronto FC, while TFC will host the second leg Aug. 14.

The Wanderers came in needing to win by two, or score at least three goals to advance, and got off to a strong start.

They took a 2-0 lead in the first half and went into the second half up 2-1, but in the 66th minute Francois got just enough toe on the ball to get it past HFX 'keeper Jan-Michael Williams to tie the game.

After a quick opportunity by the Fury was turned away in the second minute of the opening half, not much happened on either side of the ball until the Fury got sloppy, and the Wanderers were unlucky.

In the 28th minute the Wanderers didn't even get a shot in close following a 2-on-1 break. Luis Perea fumbled with the ball before being overcome by Fury defenders.

Seconds later Tomasz Skublak was stopped in tight by Fury 'keeper Callum Irving, and then Mohamed Kourouma was foiled on the rebound — all after a horrific giveaway by Clement Attakora.

Finally in the 31st minute the Wanderers broke through as Skublak took a ball off his chest while fighting off a defender, chipped the ball back to himself and fired a low strike past Irving to the far side.

In the 43rd minute they doubled their advantage to 2-0 as Perea found a loose ball in the box off a corner and put it in before Irving could get to it.

The Fury saved a bit off face in the first half as Obasi was able to get his head on a free kick from Carl Haworth and slip it past Williams.

Notes: The winner between Ottawa and TFC will advance to the Canadian Championship final in September, with a chance to represent Canada at the CONCACAF Champions League.