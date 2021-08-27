Kanneh on crucial pick-six: It's always good when the defence can put points on the board

The Ottawa RedBlacks have placed both veteran defensive backs Abdul Kanneh and Sherrod Baltimore on the six-game injured list.

#RedBlacks announce both veteran DBs Abdul Kanneh and Sherrod Baltimore are both on the 6-game injured list. #CFL rookies Marcus Lewis and Brad Muhammad are in the lineup @CFLonTSN @TSNEdge #TSNEdge — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 27, 2021

Kanneh, 30, recorded has six tackles and two interceptions in his only game of the season this season in a Week 1 win over the Emonton Elks.

Baltimore, 28, has played in two games this season, logging 11 tackles.

Rookies Marcus Lewis and Brad Muhammad will draw into the lineup in their absence.

The RedBlacks will be back in action Saturday night when they host the BC Lions in Week 4 action.