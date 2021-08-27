1h ago
RedBlacks place Kanneh, Baltimore on 6-game IL
The Ottawa RedBlacks have placed both veteran defensive backs Abdul Kanneh and Sherrod Baltimore on the six-game injured list.
TSN.ca Staff
Kanneh, 30, recorded has six tackles and two interceptions in his only game of the season this season in a Week 1 win over the Emonton Elks.
Baltimore, 28, has played in two games this season, logging 11 tackles.
Rookies Marcus Lewis and Brad Muhammad will draw into the lineup in their absence.
The RedBlacks will be back in action Saturday night when they host the BC Lions in Week 4 action.