The Ottawa Redblacks hired former B.C. Lions head coach Mike Benevides as defensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Benevides is a three-time Grey Cup winner and has spent 19 years coaching in the CFL with three different teams. He spent the past three seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos, serving as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

“We are excited to bring Mike on board as our defensive coordinator. Mike has been a successful assistant coach as well as a Head Coach in our league,” Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice said. “He has a vast background in CFL football and his input will be very valuable to our staff and our players. Our players will also enjoy working with him on a daily basis.”

Benevides spent three seasons as head coach of the Lions from 2012-2015, guiding the team to a 33-21 record during his tenure.

“I’m extremely excited to join the Redblacks organization,” said Benevides. “ I look forward to working with Paul, the rest of the staff, as well as the Redblacks players.”