Ottawa Redblacks slotback Brad Sinopoli will miss Friday's game against the BC Lions. Linebackers Avery Williams and Kevin Brown will also be unavailable for the Redblacks Friday.

The Canadian receiver has 47 receptions for 461 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games for the Redblacks this season. Jacob Scarfone will get the start in Sinopoli's place.

Williams has 69 tackles and a sack in 11 games for the Redblacks while Brown, who backs up Williams at the weak-side linebacker spot, has 14 tackles in nine games. De'Andre Montgomery will start in place of Williams.