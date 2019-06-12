Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose will not be suspended for pushing an official during the East Final last year, according to a report from TSN's Farhan Lalji.

I’m told #RedBlacks DB Jonathan Rose will not be suspended. Will receive the max fine (half a game cheque). Apparently the issue wasn’t dealt with by the #cfl & #cflpa until after the CBA was concluded. @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/v3u6GIvvwj — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 12, 2019

Rose was originally suspended one game for shoving the official, but appealed the suspension and played in the Grey Cup. Lalji reported Rose will instead receive the maximum fine, which is half of a game cheque, adding the issue wasn't dealt with by the CFL and CFLPA until after the collective bargaining agreement was concluded.

Rose, an East Division All-Star last season, was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected for contacting an official with 37 seconds left in the first half of last year's East Final following a sideline melee.

The Redblacks signed Rose to a one-year extension this off-season.