Burris on Jennings: 'It was tough for me to watch that'

It looks like the Ottawa Redblacks will be without quarterback Dominique Davis for another week.

Speaking to TSN Radio 1200 in Ottawa, Redblacks head coach Rick Campbell said it doesn't look like Davis will be ready for Thursday's game against the Calgary Stampeders, with Jonathon Jennings slated to start his second straight game for the team.

"Not looking like it. I think he’s going to need another week," Campbell said when asked if Davis could return Thursday. "Jonathon will be going and he’ll be getting all the reps in practice and away we go."

Davis missed the Redblacks' 31-1 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Friday to injury, with Jennings taking his spot in the starting lineup.

Jennings struggled in the loss, going 6-for-15 for 45 yards and an interception before getting replaced by backup Will Arndt. Campbell said the lopsided loss wasn't all on Jennings.

"The quarterback does get a ton of credit when you’re doing well and they get a lot of the blame because they’re the focal point. I would guess that Jonathon would tell you that he wanted to play a little bit better. But at the same time it’s not just on him as all 12 guys need to function well together, and you need to do a good job protecting, receivers need to run routes, all those things."

Losers of three straight games, the Redblacks host the Stampeders on Thursday Night Football.