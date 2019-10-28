The Ottawa Redblacks lost their 10th game in a row over the weekend, a 39-9 rout at the hands of the Toronto Argonauts, assuring they will finish the season at the bottom of the East Division standings.

This will be the Redblacks’ worst season since their inaugural campaign in 2014 and the first time they will miss the playoffs since that year as well. On his weekly hit with TSN 1200 in Ottawa on Monday, Redblacks head coach Rick Campbell said 2019 has been particularly difficult considering the level of success the franchise has experienced the past four years.

“(Myself) included, we have a large group of coaches and players that 11 months ago were playing in the Grey Cup,” Campbell told TSN 1200. “So for it to come to this, it’s kind of sad to see.

“(We) just haven’t been able to find answers and then also we’re not showing as well as we can now, particularly in (over the weekend).”

While Campbell admitted this season has been a low point in his coaching career, the 19-year CFL veteran coach said the campaign wasn’t without some takeaways.

“You definitely learn a lot, I think that’s the most important thing. I’m learning a lot about myself; I’m learning a lot about what not to do. I’m in the business right now of evaluating everything and we’re going to discuss things. The thing that gives me hope is I know some fixes that can happen that can get us back on the right track. There is still is a lot of good players and coaches around here. But obviously there are some things that need to change to get us back on the winning side.”

One of the big issues for Campbell and the Redblacks to look at this off-season is the quarterback position. Ottawa has started three quarterbacks this year: Dominique Davis, Jonathon Jennings, and most recently Will Arndt.

Seeing action in nine games, Davis has thrown for 2,061 yards, five touchdowns, and 14 interceptions while adding another 109 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Jennings, in eight games, has thrown for 1,154 yards, three touchdowns, and seven interceptions. And Arndt, who is expected to finish the season as the Redblacks starter behind centre, has thrown for 779 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions while seeing time in seven games.

“We have to make sure we have an offensive coordinator and a quarterback that can work together and make each other look good. And that’s to be determined on who those people are. I appreciate our quarterbacks right now because they’re in a tough spot, really working hard, and Will Arndt’s done a great job the last three weeks of putting his best foot forward.”

The Redblacks were also caught off-guard when offensive coordinator Jaime Elizondo left the team for the XFL late last off-season.

While Campbell is eager to turn the page on this season, he said the team owes it to their fans to put in a good effort in their season finale Friday against the Montreal Alouettes. Off-season discussions can wait until after.

“I think it’s something we’ll discuss next week. I think our fans deserve us putting our best foot forward on Friday night, so we’re going to make the commitment this week of putting our energy into putting on as good a performance as we can for Friday, then after Friday we’ll flip into off-season mode and get to the business of discussing those answers and fixes going forward.”

When asked if he’s been told whether he’ll be part of the process in Ottawa moving forward, Campbell said he’s just focusing on working hard and finding fixes for next season.

“I haven’t been told anything either way. I just know I’m coming to work every day and doing the best job I can do. We have been in the Grey Cup three out of the last four years which, you can’t live in the past all the time, but I’m just going to come to work every day and do the best job that I can because I love this place and I love being in Ottawa. And I’m hopeful because I think we have capable people that know how to win and learn from it and keep going.”