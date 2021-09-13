'Loaded with talent' Lions thrash Redblacks with Reilly leading the way

The Ottawa Redblacks announced on Monday that they've signed veteran CFL receiver Kenny Stafford as well as veteran NFL receiver Terrance Williams, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys.

The 31-year-old Stafford most recently played with the Edmonton Elks in 2019, recording 30 receptions for 366 yards and two touchdowns.

His best season came in 2015 when he caught 47 passes for 732 yards and nine touchdowns, helping Edmonton win the Grey Cup.

Over 70 career games in the CFL with Elks, Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes, the Toledo product has 194 receptions for 2,626 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Williams, 32, played six seasons with the Cowboys from 2013 to 2018, tallying 232 receptions for 3,377 yards and 20 touchdowns. He scored eight times in his sophomore season of 2014. The Baylor product played in three playoff games for the Cowboys, catching three touchdowns.

The Redblacks also announced the signings of 25-year-old receiver Terry Williams, 26-year-old receiver/returner Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, 26-year-old running back De’Lance Turner and Canadian long snapper Maxime Latour.