Up Next

Up Next

Ottawa Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward has signed a one-year contract extension with the CFL team.

Ward, the league's rookie of the year in 2018, signed an extension for the 2021 season, the Redblacks said Thursday.

He hit 43 of 50 field-goal attempts in 2019 and made nine of 11 converts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021.