The Ottawa Redblacks will name Paul LaPolice as their new head coach, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The 49-year-old has served as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive coordinator since 2016 and was the head coach of the Bombers for two-and-half seasons from 2010-2012. He was fired eight games into the 2012 season after starting 2-6. LaPolice has a 16-28 record as a CFL head coach, losing in the 2011 Grey Cup final after a 10-8 regular season. 

LaPolice has also spent time on the coaching staffs of the Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Saskatchewan Roughriders. 

Ottawa mutually parted ways with Rick Campbell after a disappointing 3-15 season. Campbell, who was named head coach of the BC Lions recently, coached in the nation's capital for six seasons, reaching three Grey Cups with one victory in 2016.