Naylor on why Redblacks chose LaPolice as new head coach

The Ottawa Redblacks will name Paul LaPolice as their new head coach, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Paul LaPolice to be introduced as the the new head coach of the @REDBLACKS #CFL #Redblacks — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 7, 2019

The 49-year-old has served as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive coordinator since 2016 and was the head coach of the Bombers for two-and-half seasons from 2010-2012. He was fired eight games into the 2012 season after starting 2-6. LaPolice has a 16-28 record as a CFL head coach, losing in the 2011 Grey Cup final after a 10-8 regular season.

LaPolice has also spent time on the coaching staffs of the Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Ottawa mutually parted ways with Rick Campbell after a disappointing 3-15 season. Campbell, who was named head coach of the BC Lions recently, coached in the nation's capital for six seasons, reaching three Grey Cups with one victory in 2016.