Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Matt Nichols is questionable for Saturday's season opener against the Edmonton Elks with a right shoulder injury, the team announced in a press release on Friday afternoon.

The 34-year-old signed with Ottawa in late January shortly after being released by the Toronto Argonauts.

Nichols, an eight-year CFL veteran, threw for 1,936 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions over nine games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019. Nichols underwent shoulder surgery in September of that season and was sidelined for the rest of that season. Chris Streveler and Zach Colloros would take over and lead the Bombers to the Grey Cup championship.

The American signed a three-year deal with the Argos in February of 2020, but never appeared in a game with Toronto due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 114 career games in the CFL with the Blue Bombers and Elks, Nichols has thrown for 18,363 yards with 108 touchdowns and 60 interceptions.