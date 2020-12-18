The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed Canadians Justin Howell, Marco Dubois, and Anthony Gosselin.

Howell played in 14 games for the Redblacks at defensive back in 2019, recording 14 tackles and a sack. The 27-year-old has spent two years in Ottawa, accumulating 21 tackles in 27 games.

Dubois, a wide receiver, recorded four receptions for 34 yards in 18 games for the Redblacks in 2019. The 25-year-old has also spent two seasons in Ottawa, and has seven receptions for 45 yards in 35 games.

Gosselin appeared in 15 games for the Redblacks in 2019 at fullback and has been in Ottawa for three seasons.